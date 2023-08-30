NOA mourns Taiwo Akinkunmi designer of Nigeria’s national flag

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Director General of the National Orientation Agency, (NOA) Dr. Garba Abari has described the death of the designer of the National Flag, Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi as a loss of a great icon whose contribution to nationhood has stood the test of time.

In a tribute following the announcement of Pa Akinkunmi’s death by a member of his family, the Director General said, the late icon’s design of the national flag has remained one of the most potent rallying charge for patriotism and sovereignty.

In his words: “All of us in NOA mourn you. Nigeria celebrate you. Your design has been the rallying icon for nationhood, for patriotism, for courage, peace and identity. We celebrate your life because over the last 65 years, you watched as your brilliant entry became the most important national icon of our country.”

He recalled that it was for people like him that the Agency has continued to mark 16th September every year as ordinance day in remembrance of our national symbols.

While condoling with the family, the Director General urged them to take solace in the historical accomplishment of their father who will be remembered for as long as Nigeria remains.

Pa Akinkunmi, Officer of the Federal Republic, OFR, designed the National flag in 1958 as an engineering student in London.

