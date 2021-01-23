NOA mourns former Chairman of MAMSER, Gambo Jimeta

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has described the late former Chairman of Mass Mobilization for Self Reliance, Social Justice and Self Recovery (MAMSER) and

former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Gambo Jimeta as a patriot who served the nation with dignity and immensely contributed to building national pride over a period of 40 years.

Alhaji Gambo Jimeta was Chairman of MAMSER between April 1992 and January 1993 and paved the way for the transformation of MAMSER into today’s National Orientation Agency in August 1993.

In a message of condolence, NOA Director General, Dr. Garba Abari said Jimeta’s departure has robbed the country of a valued statesman who stood as an icon of discipline, patriotism and dedication. He said there was still a lot that Nigeria could have benefitted from his wealth of experience as former Chairman of MAMSER.

Jimeta was the 7th Inspector General of Police, former National Security Adviser to former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, former Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources and also served as member of the Committee on Prerogative of Mercy under the President Goodluck Jonathan government.

The NOA Director General urged the Jimeta family and all Nigerians to take solace in the fact that he left legacies worthy of emulation and will always have a special place in Nigeria’s history.

Abari prayed for the eternal repose of Gambo Jimeta’s soul and for God to grant his family the fortitude to bear this great and irreparable loss.

