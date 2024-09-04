NOA lauds Nasarawa assembly for initiating peace, people-driven laws, resolutions

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), has commended Nasarawa State House of Assembly for initiating people-driven laws and resolutions

By Awayi Kuje

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), has commended Nasarawa State House of Assembly for initiating people-driven laws and resolutions aimed at enhancing the business of governance in the state.

Dr Priscilla Gondualuor, state Director of the agency gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the Speaker of the Assembly, Danladi Jatau, on Wednesday in Lafia.

Gondualuor said that the visit was to collaborate to promote peace, government policies and programmes in the state.

” Your people-driven laws and resolutions are not only entrenching democracy and good governance but also addressing the immediate needs of the people of the state,” she said.

Gondualuor scored high the performance of the speaker in stabilising the assembly for enhanced productivity.

She thanked the speaker for always advocating peace, which she said, was in line with the principles of NOA.

“NOA is happy with what you are doing in the area of unity and peace promotion among others.

“Your peace initiative is in line with the principles of NOA and I urge you to keep it up,” she said.

Gondualuor called on the speaker and the state parliamentarians to continue to be transparent in their conducts and be accountable to their constituents to justify the essence of representation.

Responding, the speaker commended NOA for its advocacy and sensitisation role in state and called for its sustenance.

He assured the agency that the assembly under his watch would leverage their advocacy expertise to promote peace and government policies aimed at addressing the plights of the populace.

Jatau informed his guests that the assembly would not derail in enacting laws and resolutions that would have direct bearing on the lives of the citizenry.

The speaker also commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for his peace initiative and developmental strides in the state.

He assured of the 7th assembly’s effective collaboration with the executive arm for the overall development of the state.(NAN)



