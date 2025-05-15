By Collins Yakubu-Hammer





NOA lauds JAMB’s transparency, urges further action on UTME errors the recently concluded 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This is contained in a statement on Thursday in Abuja by the Agency’s Deputy Director of Media and Communication, Mr Paul Odenyi.

Odenyi said that the Di

rector General of the Agency, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, lauded the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, for demonstrating integrity and courage that public leadership demanded.

According to Issa-Onilu, this act of forthrightness is not only a testament to Oloyede’s personal values but also aligns with the principles of the National Values Charter (NVC).

He noted that such act enjoined all public institutions to operate with the highest standards of transparency and accountability.

He however stressed the need for JAMB to go a step further by initiating remedial measures that directly address the concerns of candidates, parents, and other stakeholders affected by the errors.

“While recognition of mistakes is the first step, redemption and restitution are other necessary steps to be taken.

“Having decided to provide another opportunity to the candidates as a way of redeeming the errors, it is imperative that JAMB considers appropriate compensation to mitigate the stress and anxiety these candidates may have suffered,” he said.

The NOA director general reaffirmed the agency’s unwavering commitment to promoting a governance culture anchored in trust, integrity, and mutual respect between citizens and institutions.

”JAMB’s example should serve as a model for other public institutions. When institutions own up to their mistakes and act to correct them, they earn the respect and confidence of the people,” he said.

Reflecting on the citizen codes under the NVC, he reiterated that leadership was a collective responsibility.

”Every citizen, whether in public service or private life, has a duty to uphold the core values of integrity, accountability, and transparency.

“These values are not optional; they are the pillars of a just and equitable society,” he added.

Issa-Onilu reiterated the resolve of the agency to continue its advocacy for responsible leadership and value-driven citizenship.

He noted that the Agency’s campaign to entrench the ideals of the NVC across all levels of society would remain a central focus, as Nigeria strives toward a more ethical, inclusive, and responsible governance culture. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)