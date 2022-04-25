NOA intensifies campaign for made-in-Nigeria products 

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) says it has begun a sensitisation campaign to enlighten Nigerians on the importance of patronising made-in-Nigeria products and services for economic growth.

Alhaji Hamisu Abubakar, NOA acting director in Kaduna State, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

He said that the campaign tagged; “Change Begins with Me: Patronise Made-in-Nigeria Products and Services” was aimed at reducing unemployment and promoting economic development.

“The need to patronise made-in-Nigeria goods and services cannot be overemphasised as it is a way to economic growth and development.

“No nation can develop truly when its economy is at the mercy of foreign products and services.

“The most developed countries in the world are those whose economies are based on their local production,” he said.

He added that the campaign became necessary following the negative effect of patronage of foreign goods on Nigeria’s economy, and Nigerians at large.

Abubakar explained that the campaign would be sustained to sensitise, and reorient Nigerians to change their attitudes toward locally made goods and services.

“We had paid advocacy visits to the local government offices of Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI), the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and some traditional rulers to solicit their continued supports as critical stakeholders for the agency’s campaign.

“The motorised version of the campaign will be conducted in the three senatorial zones of Kaduna State on April 26, 27, and 28, 2022,” he said.(NAN)

