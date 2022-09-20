NOA intensifies campaign against corruption in Ebonyi schools, communities

By Christian Ogbonna

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) Ebonyi State chapter, has intensified campaign against corruption among school children as part of its bid to purge the nation of its menace

Dr Desmond Onwo, NOA’s Director in Ebonyi, announced this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Monday,

He said that an Integrity Club was established in schools to target the integrity of the young ones and inculcate the virtues of National Ethics.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Integrity Club Competition for Secondary Schools across the country was also established by NOA in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) in 2021.

The Director said that it was to enlist the youth in the anti-corruption vanguard in the country.

“It is to eradicate social vices among students such as lateness to school, disrespect for teachers, cultism, stealing and prostitution amongst others.

“The maiden edition of the competition was held in 2021 and many schools participated all over the country.

“About 30 schools in Ebonyi were part of the first edition but only six succeeded and went on to the national level, Abuja,” he said.

He noted that in 2022, “we came up with the second edition and the theme for this years competition is titled: “Integrity Pays,” Onwo said.

The Director, however, said that the programme tended to engage the school children early in the anti-corruption campaign.

“NOA is embarking on the second edition of the Integrity club competition in schools to follow up the 2021 maiden edition.

“As at now, we have 30 secondary schools that have registered in Ebonyi, both public and private schools.

“We wish to have more schools cutting across the three senatorial districts in the state.

“Now, the registration is ongoing; it started from Sept. 8 and will end on Sept. 22. We urge schools to register and participate in the 2022 competition.

“The inagural competition was held last year (2021). Model Comprehensive Girls Secondary School, Ugwuachara in Ebonyi emerged winner of the maiden edition of the Integrity Club national drama-video competition for the state,” he said.

NAN reports that some schools that participated in the first edition included Abakaliki High School, Presco, Nnodo Boys Secondary Schools, Girls Secondary School, Azuiyioku.

Onwo expressed the hope that programme would help the schools to engender the spirit of patriotism, honesty and togetherness towards nation building.

On the competition, the NOA Director noted that it was usually a one minute drama sketch, poetry or in form of citation. (NAN)

