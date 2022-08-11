NOA inaugurates HQ NUJ, tasks Chapel on Agency’s development

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has charged the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Chapel in the Agency’s Headquarters to brainstorm and make viable contributions to the development of the Agency.

NOA Director General, Dr. Garba Abari gave this charge at the official inauguration of NOA Headquarters NUJ Chapel.

Abari, represented by the Director, Human Resource Management, Mr. Kehinde Ogunkuade described the NUJ as the coming together of like-minded professionals and commended the new Chapel for coming on board to make a difference in unionism in the Agency.

He said the NOA management had high expectations from the NUJ Chapel, as a professional union, with regard to ideas and innovations that would help grow the Agency.

He said, “Robust thinking is the hallmark of modern unionism, rather than confrontation as used to be the case. Management, therefore, expects you, as professionals, to put heads together and help the system grow. We expect that you will maintain professionalism at all times and obey the laws of the federation”.

The NOA Director General, while inaugurating the Chapel, expressed management’s approval for the NUJ FCT Council to proceed with the induction of qualifying staff of the NOA Headquarters as members of NUJ, promising to follow up with a formal communication to the Council to that effect. While congratulating the new Chapel on its inauguration, Abari wished members the best of unionism.

Responding on behalf of the NOA Headquarters NUJ Chapel, the Interim Chairman, Mr. Agrih Dauda Sukukum thanked the NOA management for its goodwill in recognizing the union, promising that the NUJ Chapel will add value to the Agency.

He commended management’s labour friendly posture, describing it as a win-win for all.

