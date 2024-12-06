NOA inaugurates campaign on security, tax reforms in AdamawaBy Ibrahim Kado

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Adamawa has inaugurated a campaign on security consciousness, tax reforms, human rights and shunning of get-reach-quick syndrome across

By Ibrahim Kado

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Adamawa has inaugurated a campaign on security consciousness, tax reforms, human rights and shunning of get-reach-quick syndrome across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, Director-General (DG) of the agency stated this at a news conference in Yola on Friday.

The D-G who was represented by Mr David Akoji, the agency’s Director of Special Duties, said the campaign was aimed at sensitising the public at the grassroots to be security conscious and understand various sensitisation for national development.

According to him, security remains a top priority of the government for national development.

Issa-Onilu encouraged citizens to reject shortcuts to wealth and embrace integrity, hard work and the opportunities provided through government initiatives to make life better.

“In this Yuletide season, the tendency to resort to criminal ways to acquire ill gotten wealth so as to impress others is heightened.

“Government remains committed to protecting the dignity of Nigerians,” he said.

The NOA boss added that the government had strengthened legal frameworks to address human rights violations, including gender-based violence and child trafficking in the country.

He further said that the tax reforms proposed by the Federal Government are essential for funding national development and would benefit everyone as many citizens would be exempted from paying tax.

“Its benefits include; no more double taxes as the government is working to stop different levels of authority from taxing people for the same thing.

“It will support low-income earners as those earning very little will pay little or no taxes, helping them to manage their finances better.

“And it will be simpler and more transparent processes as new digital systems are being introduced to make tax payments easier, faster, and more accountable”, he explained.

Mr Richard Dangari, Adamawa Director of the agency said value re-orientation is necessary for any nation to experience growth and advancement.

He said that for the agency to get it right, people at the grassroots need to be sensitised.

Dangari solicited the support of all stakeholders toward the success of the exercise. (NAN)