NOA has been consistent in communicating govt policies to critical stakeholders – Abari

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has been consistent in communicating government policies to critical stakeholders across the country.

The Director -General of NOA, Dr Garba Abari, made this known while briefing newsmen on the agency’s efforts in carrying sensitisation activities as it pertains to the forthcoming General Election, the planned National Housing and Population Census and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policy on the redesign of the Naira.

”Contrary to misconceptions, NOA has done enough in carrying adequate sensitisation on the policies of government, not just within the city centres but down to the grassroot.

On the naira redesign policy of the CBN, Abari said that NOA partnered with the CBN to sensitise people on the policy in the 774 Local Government Areas of the country.

Abari acknowledged the difficulties and hardship faced by Nigerians occasioned by the implementation of the policy.

”I urge political players to give the policy a chance to work. As the CBN continue to grapple with the challenges of the implementation of the policy, we urge political players to give the policy a chance to work.

”There is also the need for people to learn how to use electronic platforms to perform monetary transactions and to understand the e-naira pay system and the USSD portal.

”We received a lot of feedback from our field officers during the sensitisation/awareness. Some of the feedbacks have been communicated to the CBN for necessary action,” he said.

On the general elections, Abari, said that arising from 2019 election reports, the agency deliberately designed its political education and sensitisation programme around thematic areas, massive voter registration, and campaign toward peaceful election.

Others, he said, include inclusion of women and people with disability in the political arena, collection of Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC), election corruption such as vote buying and vote selling, voter apathy and other new features in the voter experience.

He said that NOA had been able to utilise the long period allowed by the new Electoral Act for the proclamation and holding of the election to mobilise Nigerians to prepare to vote and be voted for.

”No fewer than 50 jingles were produced in many languages including English, Pidgin English, Yoruba, Okun dialect, Itsekiri, Urhobo, Kanuri, Tiv, Igbo, Nupe, Igala, Gbagyi, Birom, Hausa, Ibibio and others to ensure proper education of Nigerians toward 2023 election.

”Various sensitisation materials were also produced and circulated through the social media to make citizens register and obtain their PVC all in mobilizing for votes.

”NOA was also able to join other stakeholders through social media discussions, television and radio appearances to disseminate messages that would promote voter registration across the country.

“Building a people of peace. We have remained consistent in our social communication strategy by sending out messages of peace. Going by the history of elections, political violence and disturbances has become part of that history.

“Leaflets and jingles promoting peace and order have been sent out to various opinion leaders especially, the traditional and religious leaders to prevail on their supporters to shun violence,” he said.

As part of the effort to promote peace during the election, he said, the agency organised a successful political party conference with the objective of sensitising parties on the need to comply with new the electoral act, discourage electoral violence and promote electoral security.

Also on the forthcoming national population and housing census, Abari said, NOA is also working with community leaders in the 774 local governments of the country to prepare them ahead of the exercise.

He said that the agency had in the last four months been working with the National Population Commission (NPC) on the successful conduct of the census.

Abari also said that NOA’s partnership with NPC was on the need for grassroot mobilisation and awareness creation.

He added that the objective of the first phase of the collaboration was to strengthen institutional capacity of both organisation.

He said that various programmes had been designed by NOA as part of awareness toward the forthcoming population census. (NAN)