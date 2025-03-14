NOA, Foundation train 55 participants on national values in Plateau

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has trained 55 members of staff of Federal Government agencies and the military on national values and leadership.

By Blessing Odega

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has trained 55 members of staff of Federal Government agencies and the military on national values and leadership.

The training was in partnership with Tomruk iHub Multiverse and Dakrisbenic Foundation for Unity and Development in Africa (DAFUDA).

It has the theme “Instilling Core National Values and Enhancing Leadership Competencies.”

The Director-General of NOA, Mr Lanre Issa-Onilu, while addressing the participants at the end of the training on Friday in Jos, said the aim was to empower them with national values and organisational skills.

Issa-Onilu was represented by Mrs Kaneng Pam-Hworo, the State Coordinator of NOA in Plateau.

He said the training was to empower the participants, who are leaders in their respective organisations, with principles and skills that foster ethical governance, social cohesion and national development.

The D-G said that the training covered critical areas such as the National Values Charter, emotional intelligence, conflict resolution, transparency and inclusive decision making.

“The search for national identity is often challenged by the recourse to cultural, regional, religious and political identities which often acted as grounds for divisiveness.

“We are not wrong to identify along the lines of our culture and preferred religions and ethnic beliefs.

“However, we must not allow these differences to rob us of the fact that we are one people, with a common destiny.

“Our differences and diversities should be seen as a source of strength rather than weakness,” he said.

Issa-Onilu said that the training had practical workshops and action learning projects designed to enhance the participants’ leadership capabilities and value-based leadership.

He expressed optimism that the training would expand their horizon on important issues of national identity and values.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training, held at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), commenced on March 12 and ended March 14.

The participants are members of staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), National Population Commission (NPC), Nigeria Export Promotion Council and Corporate Affairs Commission

Others are from the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air force, Public Complaints Commission, National Boundary Commission, Fiscal Responsibility Commission aside other agencies.(NAN)