NOA, Foundation take ‘No Violence Campaign’ to Abuja timber market

By Ruth Oketunde

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the IKID Foundation, have taken a one-day sensitisation campaign on the need to have a violence-free general election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign tagged “Vote Right/Say No to Election Violence” was organised for traders at the Jabi Timber Market in the Federal Capital Territory on Wednesday.

Dr Garba Abari, Director-General, NOA, said it was important for Nigerians to make sacrifices by coming out en masse to cast their votes on the days of election.

Abari was represented by Mrs Adeola Adelaja, NOA Director Public Enlightenment and Mass Mobilisation.

He said that aside a violence free election, the campaign also focused on the need to shun hate speech and fake news, know how to tomb print on ballot papers and the logos of various political parties.

“The message we are passing across to Nigerians is that they should go out and cast their votes.

“Our observation from previous elections shows voters apathy as a result of violence during the elections.

“The security agencies have assured us of their preparedness to ensure there was no violence on election day. So people should feel free to come out and exercise their franchise.

“It is not enough to collect permanent voter card and stay in the house, if you do not come out to vote, how we can get the Nigeria we all crave for,” Abari said.

The Executive Director, IKID Foundation, Dr Mer Best said that the campaign was apt and important for Nigerians to understand the various voting procedures before the day of election.

“Election is a key component in improving the livelihood of the downtrodden and we here to educate people on how to vote on election day.

“We are partnering with NOA, INEC and Yiaga to sensitise and engage people on election procedures.

“We want their votes to count; we do not want any void votes, we want all votes to be valid and counted,” Best said.

The Chairman of Jabi Timber Market, Mr Sunday Okafor, appreciated the organisations for the sensitisation.

“Before, I do not take elections seriously, but with this sensitisation, I will come out to vote for a new Nigeria.

“We have also been guided on how to behave ourselves on the day of election and how to locate our polling units beforehand,” he said.(NAN)