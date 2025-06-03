NOA, Fed. Inf. Resource Centre forge partnership

The Director, North-West Zonal Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Malam Hamisu Mayere, on Monday led a delegation on a working visit to the Federal Information Resource

The Director, North-West Zonal Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Malam Hamisu Mayere, on Monday led a delegation on a working visit to the Federal Information Resource Centre Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that the centre is under the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

Mayere explained that the visit was in furtherance to NOA’s efforts in strengthening ties and creating synergy with other government organisations.

This, hr said, was for a more robust, effective and sufficient enlightenment, sensitisation and mobilisation of Nigerians.

Mayere explained that NOA’s structure was spread and it has a broad mandate, which according to him, made it logical to partner with all the organisations in the ministry.

The Zonal Director highlighted some of the agency’s programmes and activities, which he emphasised were all aimed at ensuring that the Federal Government’s policies, programmes and activities were better understood by Nigerians.

He, therefore, solicited for the centre’s support to aid the agency keep up to its mandate.

The State Director of NOA, Mr Danjuma Makama, suggested creating a committee made up of staff from both organisations to work out areas of collaboration on enlightenment of the general public.

He expressed openness to a long and fruitful working relationship.

The Director of the centre, Hajiya Rabi Rufa’i, appreciated the visit and pledged its support whenever required.

She concurred on the need to constitute a committee with membership from both organisations.

The highpoint of the visit was the presentation of publications to the director of the centre.

NAN also reports that the zonal director was accompanied by the Assistant Director, Media and Communications Department of NOA, Kaduna Directorate, Ms Linda Michaels and the Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Argungu.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)