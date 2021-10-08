NOA establishes ‘integrity clubs’ in Yobe secondary schools

October 8, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The National Agency (NOA) has inaugurated integrity clubs in Yobe secondary schools, to instil integrity among the youths and engage them early in the anti-corruption campaign.

Dr. Garba Abari, the Director General of the Agency, disclosed this on Friday, in Potiskum, while visiting some secondary schools in the state.

Represented by Mrs Rautha Ajah, Chief Librarian, Abari said the campaign was part of the Agency’s tradition of attitudinal transformation, value reorientation, sensitization and enlightenment.

He added that another aim of establishing the clubs in secondary schools was to encourage students to good citizens and to put the country above personal interest.

In his remarks, Malam Ibrahim Umar, the Principal of Secondary School, Fika, lauded the agency for the gesture and assured that the school management would do everything to ensure the success of the programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the schools visited agency included: GSS Fika, Science Technical College Potiskum, Day Secondary school Potiskum, and Day Junior Secondary School Badejo. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,