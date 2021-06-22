NOA embarks on campaign against female genital mutilation in Ebonyi

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has embarked on a campaign to curb the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Ebonyi rural communities.

The State Director of NOA, Dr Desmond Owno, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Tuesday that the campaign covered the 13 local government areas.

Owno said the campaign was supported by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

He called on the people to balance culture with modernisation in order to tackle some harmful and traditional factors reinforcing the practice of FGM across the state.

“There is need to abandon the obnoxious practice of FGM to save the future of the state’s unborn generations.

“Yes, at a time, that was what was practised, but science has proved that the practices pose danger to women’s health.

“There have been a lot of campaigns in the rural areas with the traditional rulers, community head, the youth and women groups.

“We have visited Izzi, Ikwo, Ezra North and South, Ohaozara, Afikpo amongst others. We are trying to let them understand the danger of the practice in order to end it.

“Some communities see the practice as their culture, but I am telling you that, no culture is static, every culture is dynamic.

“We have been working with UNICEF on the need to curb such practice in Ebonyi.

“Some women and girls may bleed to death while being mutilated, and others can contract Sexually Transmitted Diseases including AIDS, due to the use of unsterilised implements for circumcision,” he Owno explained. (NAN)

