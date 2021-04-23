The outgoing Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Oyo State, Mr Moshood Olaleye, has urged civil/public servants to make dedication to duty their utmost priority.

He stated this in a farewell speech delivered at a valedictory programme, organised by staff members of the agency, on Friday in Ibadan.

Olaleye, who is bowing out of service after attaining the retirement age of 60, particularly called on members of staff of the agency to be selfless in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities.

The outgoing director noted that dedication, perseverance and prayers assisted him a great deal to succeed during his years in service.

He called on those still in service to be creative and innovative in order to them to have a fulfilled stay in service.

“You must be able to use what is within your limit/ capacity and your environment to achieve your set goals.

“Look inward and think outside the box to be able to use what you have to achieve your set goals,” he counselled.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the annual Ramadan lecture of the agency was also held during the event.

An Islamic cleric, Alhaji Mammud Yusuf, who delivered the first lecture, with the theme: “Islamic injunctions on leadership and service,” posited that good leadership qualities entailed humility, truthfulness and being trustworthy.

Yusuf urged those in leadership positions to lead by example and be truthful in all their undertakings.

Also speaking, Alhaji Abdsalami Abdazeez, urged people to show love, irrespective of their religious, ethnic and social classes in order to enhance peaceful co-existence.

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, who witnessed the event, enjoined the people of the state to embrace harmonius relationship.

He also urged the management and staffers of NOA to do more in orientating members of the public on the need for them to imbibe the spirit of oneness to enhance development and growth of the country. (NAN)

