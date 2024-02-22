NOA DG tasks women seeking leadership on excellence, hardwork

The Director General of The National Orientation Agency (NOA) Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu has appealed to the womenfolk to bring to the table excellence, hardwork and natural talent instead of relying on the tokenism of affirmation in seeking relevance in the scheme of things.

By Chimezie Godfrey

He spoke while receiving a team from the Female Journalists Network, a group advocating for women in the media, when they visited him in his office in Abuja.

Acknowledging the importance of women representation in all sphere of life, the DG however, said affirmative actions have over the years failed to project the capacity of women to shape society for good.

On the programme of the Agency, the Director General explained that the present task of the NOA is to define the destination of the country’s value system because for him “Orientation is a journey, not the destination,”

“Once we define where we are going, the next thing is to embark on the journey of Orientation where we tell our people, why we need to behave well and that if you have these sets of values, this is the kind of country we will have” the DG said

On the request for partnership, the DG affirmed the Agency’s readiness to collaborate with FJN and other stakeholders under the CLHEEAN framework, recognizing the pivotal role of partnership in driving positive change.

The President of FJN, Mrs. Joy Asonye who articulated the purpose of the visit sought the Agency’s support for its programmes including an advocacy campaign against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM)