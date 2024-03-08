NOA DG seeks respect for elderly as an enduring national value

One of Nigeria’s enduring values is respect and support for the elderly people which is why the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the National Senior Citizen Centre (NSCC) are partnering to articulate care support for senior citizens in Nigeria.

The Director General of the NOA said this on Friday at a meeting with officials of the National Senior Citizen Centre led by Director General, Dr. Emem Omokaro.

The DG NOA said there is an urgent need to address the pressing needs of senior citizens across Nigeria especially as a response to the significant challenges faced by older persons, including poverty, negative stereotypes, prejudices, and discrimination, which often lead to their exclusion from development programs and instances of abuse.

Mallam Issa Onilu spoke of the reforms in the Agency saying,”We are actively pursuing reforms to better serve agencies like NSCC and mobilize Nigerians for meaningful causes,”

Dr. Emen Omokaro, DG of NSCC, emphasized the urgent need to address these challenges and ensure the well-being of senior citizens.

In her words: “The vision of NSCC is to create a society where older people have the rights to be secured,”

Dr. Omokaro underscored the importance of providing support and care for Nigeria’s elderly population.

By Chimezie Godfrey