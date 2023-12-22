NOA decries police officers extorting money from Dutch tourist

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), has decried the action of police officers caught extorting money from a Dutch tourist, describing them as unpatriotic and bad representative of Nigerians.

Its Director-General, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, commended the Nigerian Police for swiftly disowning, arresting and dismissing the personnels from the force

Issa-Onilu said the act was regrettable and shameful because the real Nigerian spirit in us abhors stealing in whatever guise.

According to him, these are not real Nigerians, as real Nigerian is honest, dedicated, courteous and hardworking. No real Nigerian will descend this low to demand bribes from a tourist.

” Let it be known that this is not us, this is definitely not the ‘Real Nigerian Spirit,” he said.

Issa-Onilu praised the Dutch Lady tourist for taking the bold step of reporting to the authorities.

“What they have done is totally against the laws of our country and it behoves on everyone of us.

” Report such unruly behaviour to the constituted authorities for prompt disciplinary action,” D-G said.

Issa-Onilu said the proposed lifestyle charter to be unveiled soon by the government on real Nigerian values.

He noted that the government would spell out the promise of the country to its citizens and the citizen’s codes of duty to the country.

“This is above religious, tribal or political party sentiments, the government will not tolerate any act that put our country in a disreputable stance amongst nations”.

Issa-Onilu urged all Nigerians to embrace the ‘New Dawn’ of our Renewed Hope in the real Nigerian spirit.(NAN)

By Priscilla Osaje

