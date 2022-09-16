NOA decries disrespect for national flag

By Martha Agas

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has decried the disrespect for the national flag in both public and private organisations.

The State Director of NOA in Plateau, Mrs Kaneng Pam-Hworo, expressed the concern while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Jos, during the annual National Ordinance Day.

She said that the abuse and misuse of national symbols is a serious challenge in Nigeria which required change of attitude.

“The National flag in particular, is the most commonly misused and abused national symbol in the country. A flag for instance is not supposed to be sewn, yet we see sewn flags of different shapes and sizes in public buildings these days,” she said.

She said that the ordinance day marked on Sept. 16 was to sensitise the public to its proper use and the requirement to have the correct flag in both public and private institutions.

“The challenge associated with the treatment of the national flag that compelled NOA to use for national ordinance day, and sensitise the public is that some organizations hardly differentiate between indoor and outdoor flags.

“Worse still in some cases, the Green-White-Green colours of the National flag are horizontally arranged rather than being vertically arranged, “ she said.

She explained that the national ordinance day celebration was marked to remind Nigerians of their core values of patriotism, religious tolerance, self-reliance, discipline, dignity of labour, integrity and social justice.

“This is enshrined in section 2(23) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, which are the key ingredients of unity, peace and progress and can be demonstrated if citizens respect the National symbols, “ she said.

The director said that the agency used the day to sensitise and enlighten Nigerians on what constitute the national symbols, and the correct features of each to prevent its abuse.

“ The day is to correct the misunderstanding and misrepresentation of national symbols by individuals and organizations.

“it is also to awaken the consciousness of all citizens on the need to celebrate and respect our national symbols since they represent forces that bind us together, in spite of our diversity as a people, “ she said.

She added that it would also facilitate the understanding of legal provisions on the offences of maltreatment of the symbols.

The Nigeria’s National symbols include The National Flag, the Coats of Arms, National Anthem, National Pledge, Nigeria Passport, Nigeria Identity Card, Nigerian Constitution and the Seal of the President, among others. (NAN)

