NOA D-G urges production-based economy for rapid growth

The Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA) Dr Garba Abari says Nigeria needs to be a production-based economy to ensure rapid growth.

Abari made the assertion in Abakiliki on Wednesday at a one-day sensitisation and exhibition programme for made-in-Nigeria products.

Represented by Dr Desmond Onwo, NOA Director in Ebonyi, Abari said there was a crucial need to encourage local production of goods.

”As a nation, we need to work towards making the economy one that is production-based, this is in the interest of growth and development,” he said

The D-G said the programme was a continuation of an ongoing national reorientation campaign for the citizenry to accept locally made products.

Abari further called for attitudinal change on the part of the citizenry to encourage the production and patronage of Nigerian goods.

”This will facilitate the revival of local industries, creation of employment opportunities and restoration of national pride.

”No nation can truly develop when its economy is at the mercy of foreign products and services.

”The negative effect of patronage of foreign goods on the Nigeria economy is devastating,” he said

He said it was regrettable that locally manufactured goods were not accorded the required patronage by Nigerians.

According to him, the notion that foreign goods are of better quality than locally made ones is deceptive.

”This impression has made some domestic manufacturers to indulge in deceptive branding by packaging their products with foreign labels.

”This practice is giving our credits and stamp of quality to foreign brands, it is making our products to lose their identity.

”Other consequences of this are, fall in GDP, unemployment, capital flight and low capacity operation, among others,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Emmanuel Nwangelle, Chairman, Abakaliki Local Government Area, commended NOA for the campaign.

Represented by Mrs Janet Igwe, Head, Personnel Management, Nwagelle urged stakeholders to support the campaign programme in the interest of the nation’s economy.

He pledged the commitment of the council to support the agency’s reorientation efforts in the area.

Mrs Ifeoma Anidi, representative of the Nigeria Tailors Association (NTA) in Ebonyi, said it was important for Nigerians to patronise locally made goods and services.

”Patronising Nigerian made goods can help to stabilise the economy and make exportation stronger,” she said.

In his remarks, Mr Chukwuemeka Ogaraku, Coordinator, Raw Material Research and Development Council (RMRDC) in Ebonyi, described the campaign as timely and well-intentioned.

Ogaraku, represented by Mr Chukwueze Udu, an officer in the Council, urged Nigerians to take the call for a production-based economy seriously.(NAN)

