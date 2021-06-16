NOA condemns destruction of public infrastructure

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has condemned the spate of destruction of public infrastructure by hoodlums across the states of the federation.

The Agency’s Director in Ebonyi, Dr Desmond Onwo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Wednesday that such destruction made no sense amidst efforts to develop the nation.

Onwo decried the effects on the nation’s socio-economy, noting that one could be annoyed but not to embark on destruction of properties meant to improve people’s lives.

“The little we have should be protected not destroyed. We have monumental infrastructure, roads, railway tracks, police stations and pipelines that have been destroyed by criminals across states,’’ he said.

The director said that most pipelines in Port Harcourt had been destroyed due to violence.

“The destruction of public infrastructure is an immoral act among the youth and adult.

‘’In fact, the bottom line is that these properties are not even enough for us as a country and we are destroying them.

“Look at the level of destructions on police stations in some states as well as electricity cables and fuses.

‘’This is a worrisome situation; instead of finding a way to move forward, we are causing what can take us backward.

“We have been campaigning against the act; we have been to some schools in Ebonyi State and some local governments, including Afikpo, Abakaliki amongst others,’’ Onwo said.

He asserted that NOA would continue to do its best until it reached out to millions of citizens in order to protect national properties. (NAN)