NOA committed to value re-orientation, compliance to FG policies – Official

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) says it’s committed to creating awareness and ensuring compliance to Federal Government’s policies and programmes across the country.

Alhaji Ali Audu, the newly appointed Zonal Director of NOA in the North-East Directorate, said this on Thursday in Damaturu during a familarisation visit to the North-East states.

He said that the agency’s leadership under the Director-General, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, had established zonal directorates to reposition the agency for better oversight, supervision and delivery on its mandate.

“Today is one of the most remarkable days in the history of NOA, particularly in the North-East zone.

“I am delighted to be here as the pioneer Zonal Director, to coordinate on behalf of the DG, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu,” he said.

He noted that NOA, which evolved from the former MAMSER initiative established in 1987, remains the structure for national value re-orientation, civic education and public enlightenment in Nigeria.

“All progressive nations define their value system and shape the character of their citizens. In Nigeria, NOA is the structure for this assignment.

“We are the labourers in the nation’s moral reconstruction and ethical redefinition,” he said.

Audu urged the staff to understand the agency’s mission and effectively communicate government policies with feedback to policy makers.

He advised the staff to also familiarise themselves with the National Values Charter, COMOS Handbook, National Identity Project and other national concerns within their mandate.

“They should also maintain strong relationships with traditional institutions, the media, and political stakeholders at all levels,” he said.

Audu stressed the importance of ICT compliance and a comprehensive knowledge of local government areas (LGAs), senatorial districts, electoral wards and current affairs as crucial tools for effective grassroots engagement.

According to him, the zonal offices serve as an oversight arm of the Director-General to ensure full compliance, coordinate major programmes and support staff development for impact and value delivery.

The zonal manager expressed the hope that Yobe would emerge as the model zonal office for the region, setting a standard of excellence across the 17 LGAs.

Speaking, the State Director of NOA, Yobe, Alhaji Muhammad Tikau, described the visit as significant.

He said that it would foster collaboration, strengthen coordination and enhance synergy between the rural offices, state directorates and local government formations.

“This engagement is timely and strategic, as it provides an opportunity to clarify the mandate of the zonal offices and how they complement the state and LGA operations,” he said.

Tikau pledged the full cooperation of the state directorate with the zonal office.

He assured the zonal director of his team’s commitment to promoting national values, citizen engagement and unity.

Similarly, Malam Garba Ali, who spoke on behalf of the staff in Yobe, appreciated Audu for commencing the visit from Yobe.

He appealed for a platform where staff could freely express their concerns and demands.

He wished the zonal director a successful tenure assuring of their continued loyalty and support to the agency's national mission.