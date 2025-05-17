NOA Commends Kwara Government for Erecting West Africa’s Tallest Flagpole

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has commended the Kwara State Government for erecting the tallest flagpole in West Africa, a 70-meter structure that symbolises national pride, cultural identity, and economic vitality.

The Director General of NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said that as the custodian of national symbols, NOA recognises the significance of the flagpole in fostering unity and patriotism among citizens, adding that the flag that flies high represents not only the sovereignty of Nigeria but also the collective spirit and unity of the diverse groups that call Kwara home.

Onilu further stated, “As the agency responsible for promoting national values and orientation, we appreciate the Kwara State Government’s efforts in creating a landmark that showcases our nation’s rich cultural heritage and promotes socioeconomic development.”

The DG, who noted that the flagpole’s impact extends beyond its physical presence, inspiring citizens to celebrate their heritage and seize growth opportunities, also stressed that it is a cultural yardstick, reflecting the nation’s dynamic spirit and harmonious blend of ethnic diversity.

He also highlighted its economic potential, attracting tourism, investment, and development opportunities. By drawing visitors from around the globe, Kwara State enhances its position as a destination for cultural exploration and economic engagement.

Onilu further reiterated the Agency’s commitment to promoting the cultural heritage of the country, saying, “Together, we can create a brighter future for our citizens and showcase the best of Nigeria’s cultural heritage to the world.”