NOA celebrates as Dangote refinery begins oil production in Lagos

Following the delivery of the first cargo of 950,000 barrels of crude oil to the Dangote Refining Company, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has praised the dogged commitment of the company and the Federal Government to restarting local production of petroleum products in Nigeria.

The supply from Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) is a major breakthrough for the country after many years of importation with attendant supply hicups, corruption and detrimental impact of high foreign exchange demand on the economy.



Director General of the Agency, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu in a letter of congratulations to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the NNPCL and Dangote Refining Company said the breakthrough is a cheering news that underscores the resolve of government and Nigeria’s progress towards economic stability and prosperity.

For him, the Dangote Refining company, the biggest in Africa, will become a major player in the petroleum production and supply chain in Africa and help to tackle the many problems affecting the sector, including unstable product pricing in the country.



He said,”This is the beginning of the onward march to self-reliance and development because more refineries will soon come up. We hope that our other refineries will return to business”.



Outlining the benefits of local production of petroleum products in Nigeria, the NOA DG said,”This means jobs for our people in that sector, reduction of foreign dependency for supply in NIgeria and huge savings in forex. The economic growth outlook will be better with stability of local energy supply”.



NOA’s new vision seeks to promote national positives to encourage citizens to renew their hope in the country and reflect the true narrative of our nation’s progress and challenges.



