NOA canvasses patronage, support for made in Nigeria products

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged Nigerians to patronize made in Nigeria products to encourage local production and boost the nation’s economy.

The Director General (DG), NOA, Dr Garba Abari made the call during a Two-Day Stakeholders Forum and Exhibition on Change Begins with Me: Patronize Made-in-Nigeria Products and Services Held From Tuesday, 29th to Wednesday, 30th March, 2022 at NOA Headquarters, Abuja.

The theme of the National Sensitization Campaign, is “Promoting Local Production and Services for National Economic Development” which underscores the critical role that local content, production, services, patronage and support play in enabling self-sufficiency, generating employment and accelerating National Economic Development.

Dr. Abari revealed that the purpose of the forum was to provide a platform of interaction between producers and users as well as sensitize the citizens to prefer and support local production and services for economic development.

According to him, the rationale for the campaign is the unimpressive fact that Nigerians have over the years depended on petroleum products for income generation, while other high income sectors such as agriculture, solid minerals, manufacturing, arts and culture, technology, tourism and more have not been given the requisite priority attention.

Dr. Abari pointed out that evidence from the vibrant economies of countries such as China, India, United States and Brazil have shown that diversification, local sourcing and production have great potentials for exponential economic growth and development.

He therefore urged citizens to patronize made in Nigeria products as well as stakeholders to give all necessary support to those engaged in the production of these goods and services.

He said,” As you may be aware, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) is the organ of government saddled with the arduous task of ensuring that the citizens, not only understand all government policies, programmes and activities and participate actively, but also provide credible feedback to government on the people’s consequential opinions, which will subsequently guide government decisions.

“For us as NOA, like many other concerned Nigerians, we believe that our economy has relied too much on oil revenue and it is long overdue, we diversified and prioritized our local production sectors to generate more manpower, increase revenue and transform the economy. This is pursuant of our key function, which is to propagate and promote the spirit of dignity of labour, honesty and commitment to qualitative production, promotion and consumption of home produced commodities and services.

“The various strategies and approaches we deploy to sensitize and mobilize the citizens to act in ways that encourage, promote and support local production and services include advocacy, stakeholders forum and exhibition, media and social media engagements, video documentary, town hall meetings and community engagements. Others are association meetings, school outreaches, motorized rallies and roadshows, theatre for development to mention just a few.

“I like to state at this point, that our expectation after this stakeholders engagement is a Jeliberate shift in the behaviours of Nigerians from idolizing foreign products, to valuing and preferring our products, some of which, are being exhibited today. Shortly, we will go outside on a brief tour to see things for ourselves, I urge all of us to appreciate and support the local products.

“Similarly, we expect the citizens to cultivate the lofty attitude of growing what we eat and eating what we grow. We also expect a healthy competition amongst stakeholders and quality production that will make the patronage of home grown products a normal.

“As I conclude, let me thank every stakeholder, governmental and non governmental for honouring our invitation. I call on all Nigerians to always patronize our locally made products and services.

“It is our path to economic growth and development, it is our path to poverty reduction and wealth creation Therefore, it is my honour and pleasure to declare this forum and Exhibition open.”

Within the premises of the NOA were exhibition of locally made products, produced by Nigerians, which include footwares, consumables, vehicles, among many others.

Dignitaries that graced the occasion include the Royal Father of the day, HRM Alh. Dr. Usman Ngakupi, Sapeyi of Garki, representatives of SMEDAN, NOTAB, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, among others.

