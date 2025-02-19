NOA, CAN pledge partnership on peace, unity in Jigawa

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have pledged to collaborate in promoting peace and unity in Jigawa state.

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

State CAN Chairman, Rev. Father Maurice Hassan, made the commitment during a visit to the NOA State Director, Malam Ahmad Ibrahim, on Wednesday in Dutse.

Hassan described NOA as a bridge between the government and citizens, emphasising its significant role in nation-building.

He explained that the purpose of the visit was to strengthen the existing bond between the agency and CAN to foster a peaceful and united society.

“It is a thing of joy that NOA always considers CAN in its activities, and we want NOA and other government agencies to also reach out for similar engagements,” he said.

In response, Ibrahim thanked the team for the visit and assured the agency’s continued partnership with CAN.

“CAN is very central to NOA’s activities, especially now that the agency is embarking on a value orientation campaign that focuses on the National Identity Project,” Ibrahim said. (NAN)