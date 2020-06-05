NOA boss hails staff dedication to fight against COVID-19

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Garba Abari has described as exceptional and unprecedented, the dedication displayed by field officers of the agency in raising awareness on behavioural change advocacy of the people in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Abari in a special message of commendation to staff on Friday, appreciated them for what he called their selfless dedication to duty throughout the lockdown period of the COVID19 pandemic, adding that this was in spite of limited funds.

“I thank NOA staff for their generosity of spirit and for their industry in sourcing partnerships which have sustained the COVID19 sensitization at the community level.

“The Management takes note of this ingenuity and sacrifice, despite paucity of funds, to ensure the public is well informed to stay safe. This conduct is a clear reflection of the fact that NOA staff are genuine practitioners of the patriotism which they preach,” he said.

Abari, however, called on staff of the Agency to remain vigilant and resolute in their advocacy for good hygiene practices, compliance to protocols and advisories from government and health workers, especially now when community transmission appears to be on the increase.

“This is not the time to relax. The number of infected people from community transmission has far outnumbered those who got infected from outside the country.

“This means that as community mobilization officers and state directorates, you must add more efforts to reach the innermost parts of our communities.”

He urged them not to be undeterred by the difficulties of the circumstances in which they work but to continue to justify the hope and confidence of the government in setting up the institution more than thirty years ago.

He also encouraged them to remain focused and zealous in the days ahead until COVID19 is eradicated from Nigeria.

