NOA, Bauchi govt. collaborate to sensitise citizens on FG’s agric. policy

National Orientation Agency (NOA) and Bauchi State Agricultural Development Programme (BASDP) have collaborated to sensitise the people of the state on the President Bola Tinubu-led administration’s agriculture and food security policy.



BASDP’s Deputy Director, Government Policies, Mr Adamu Sarkin-yara, who stated this during an awareness campaign, organised by NOA on Thursday in Bauchi, said that the sensitisation would be taken to all the 20 local government areas of the state.



Sarkin-Yara stressed the need for NOA and BASDP to embark on vigorous sensitisation on the Federal Government’s agriculture and food security policy.

“We are going to take the sensitisation on the agriculture and food security policy to the 20 local government areas of the state.



“This is to ensure that citizens and farmers are educated on the federal government’s agricultural programmes and the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu,” he said.

Sarkin-yara said that the synergy between the agency and the state government had become necessary in order to realise the shared objectives of promoting sustainable agriculture and enhancing food security in the state.



According to him, the collaboration will help in actualising Tinubu’s agricultural strategies and ambitions, and ensuring that they are interpreted, disseminated and translated into concrete actions that will enhance food security in the state.

He expressed appreciation to BSADP for inviting the agency to educate citizens on the federal government’s numerous agricultural programmes in the state.



Earlier, the BSADP Director of Technical Services, Mr Raphilawus Iliya, assured of the organisation’s continued commitment to engaging more stakeholders to share knowledge about government’s agricultural programmes, policies and interventions. (NAN)

By Ahmed Kaigama