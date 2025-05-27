NOA advocates quality education, skills Devt for children welfare

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Bayelsa has advocated quality education and skills development as a tool to achieve total welfare for Nigerian children.

By Nathan Nwakamma

Mrs Grace Olobio, the State Director of NOA made the call in Yenagoa on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Olobio said NO

A has embarked on a campaign with the theme “Enhancing the Total Well Being of a Child Through Quality Education and Skills Development” in commemoration of the 2025 Childrens’ Day.

She said the campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of quality education and skills development for children.

The director said the campaign also advocates for policy changes that prioritizes children’s education and development and to engage communities in supporting children’s education and development.

She explained that the campaign involved community engagement in supporting children’s education and development, emphasising government provision of infrastructure, quality teachers, and a conducive learning environment.

According to her, the advocacy equally harped on accessible education for every child, regardless of background, gender, or disability.

“The NOA calls on the government to provide community-based scholarships, build more schools in rural areas, and increase education funding, especially in rural areas.

“The government should implement school feeding programmes, subsidize educational materials through necessary legislations like the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Act.

“We can ensure every child has access to quality education and skills development for self-reliance.

“The Nigerian Child needs to avoid malpractice,cultism,crime and criminality, dishonesty, laziness and procrastination in studying,” Olobio said

She enlisted the support of all Nigerians to enhance the well-being of children in building a brighter future for Nigeria. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)