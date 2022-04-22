NOA advises Nigerians to patronise Nigerian goods

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has advised Nigerians to patronise made in Nigeria goods to grow the economy and restore the nation’s pride.

Mrs Kaneng Pam-Hworo, the State Director of NOA in Plateau, gave the advice in a news conference on Friday in Jos.

She said that the NOA “is embarking on the second phase of the campaign Change Begins with Me: Patronise made in Nigeria goods and service”, to sensitise and re-orientate Nigerians to the need for attitudinal change towards made in Nigeria goods and services.

According to her, Nigerians need to be encouraged to patronise made in Nigeria goods and services to enhance the revival of our indigenous industries, which will in turn lead to the creation of jobs and the growth of the economy.

She pointed out that made in Nigeria goods had a better quality as compared to imported goods which are substandard and detrimental to the local industries and the economy.

The state director said that the campaign also sought to encourage industries to comply with the regulatory and ethical standard.

Pam- Hworo appealed to the media to help to carry out the message to ensure that it reaches people in the 17 local government areas of Plateau to enable the NOA to achieve the aim of the campaign.(NAN)

