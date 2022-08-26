NOA advises against refuse dumping in drains

By Aisha Gambo

The National Orientation Agency, Kaduna State Directorate, on Friday called on the residents to avoid dumping refuse in drains to prevent flooding.

The Director of the agency in the state, Mr Zubair Galadima-Soba, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.He said that flooding had much negative effects.“Flooding has serious effects; it destroy houses, creates gullies and erosion and leads to loss of lives and property.“Therefore, we must ensure we don’t block waterways, we should clean drains; where there are no drains, they should be created,” the director said.He said that the agency had paid advocacy visits to critical stakeholders to ensure that flooding would not cause havoc and overwhelm the residents.

Galadima-Soba told NAN that sensitisation on how to prevent flooding in residential areas was ongoing across the 23 local government areas of the state.The director warned against building houses on waterways, and urged residents to ensure environmental sanitation.He advised that school children should not be released during rainfall to avoid being swept by flood. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

