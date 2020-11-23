NOA acting director urges Nigerians to hold leaders accountable through access to FOI Act

The Acting Director, National Orientation Agency(NOA) in Plateau, Mr Nanya Zinkat, has urged Nigerians to hold their leaders accountable through accessing the Freedom of Information Act.

Zinkat, who made the call while addressing newsmen on Monday in Jos, said such action by the citizens would made development to thrive in the country.

He said that sensitisation of the public to understand the Freedom of information Act of 2011 had been one of the focal programmes of the Agency in order to boost democracy and good governance.

He said the agency had consistently carried out its mandate of informing the public on government policies and programmes.

The acting director said the Act would ensure public participation in governance, and that through it, business of governance would be open to public scrutiny and also ensure that laid down laws of conduct of public affairs were adhered to.

He said that the Act had stipulated that it was an offence to deny anybody access to information in an organisation.

He said that the Act needed to be understood by all citizens, Civil Society Organisations(CSOs) as well as Ministries,Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in order to achieve good democratic governance.(NAN)