No worker has reported being flogged by govt. official – Ebonyi NLC

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Ebonyi chapter, says it is not aware of any government official flogging a civil servant in the state for alleged dereliction of duty.



The congress disclosed this in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Mr Leonard Nkah and Mr Chukwuma Onwe, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

They stated that the congress had not received any information or report from any civil servant on the alleged flogging, whether at the Government House or Ebonyi International Airport.



“We have set a machinery in motion to unveil the true picture of the incident because there were different versions of the narrative circulating in the social media.

“We assure our esteemed workers that efforts had been intensified to get the authetic information,” the officials added.



They further disclosed that the union was “also engaging the necessary authorities over the issue”.



The congress, therefore, urged workers and the public to disregard unverified information intended to mislead them.



“Workers should disregard such information, which can be counter productive to the onerous task of protecting their interest in the state.

“The NLC enjoys a cordial relationship with the State Government, which has not failed in consulting labour on matters relating to workers, when necessary.

“No other person or persons have the legal right to write or sign documents on behalf of the congress.

“The present leadership of the congress is focused on discharging its mandate for workers in the state,” the body further stated.

NAN reports that news of the state governor ordering the flogging of civil servants posted to the airport recently went viral in the social media.

The report elicited mixed reactions from the public but the government had distanced itself from such an unholy act. (NAN)

