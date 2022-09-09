No work, no pay, Plateau varsity tells striking workers

By Polycarp Auta

The Management of Plateau State University, Bokkos, has declared a `no-work, no-pay’ policy on its striking workers.

This is contained in a memo signed by the Registrar of the university, Mr Yakubu Ayuba, in Jos on Friday.

According to him, the decision of the management followed the directive by the Governing Council of the university at the end of its 50th meeting held on Sept. 7.

The registrar said that the issues that led to the declaration of strike by both the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) of the university in Dec. 2021, had been resolved.

He explained that government had signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with ASUU on Aug. 9, saying that the eight issues that led to the declaration of strike by SSANU had also been resolved.

Ayuba noted that the ongoing strike by the ASUU of the institution was just in solidarity with its national body, hence unnecessary.

”In view of this, the state government and governing council of the university have directed the implementation of `no-work, no- pay’’ policy for members of the two unions who fail to resume work.

”Consequent upon this, the management of the university, acting on the decision of the 50th meeting of the governing council held on Sept. 7, hereby requests members of ASUU and SSANU to resume at their duty posts in the university on Thursday, Sept. 8.

”Failure to do so management will be paying the salaries of only those who resume and subsequently, non-compliance with the directive may attract further administrative measures including declaration of redundancy for those considered to have voluntarily withdrawn their services,” he said.

Ayuba said that attendance registers had been stationed at various faculties, departments and units of the university to ensure strict compliance with the directives.

Reacting to the directive, Dr Monday Hassan, Chairman of ASUU in the university, said that his chapter would continue to stand by its national body at all times.

He said that the university had benefited a lot in terms of projects and other interventions through the struggle of ASUU.

”We are standing by our national body of ASUU; there is no going back on this because solidarity is forever.

”Our university has benefitted a lot from the struggles of ASUU in terms of projects executed by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) which is the result of struggle by ASUU,” he said. (NAN)

