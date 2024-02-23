No trailer loaded with food stuffs was attacked in Katsina – police

The police command in Katsina State has described as false, a video circulating on social media about an attack on a truck loaded with food stuffs and looting of the foodstuffs.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, made the clarification in a statement on Friday in Katsina.

He stated: “After a thorough investigation into the matter, it has been discovered that no such incident took place within the state.

“There is no evidence where a trailer loaded with foodstuffs was attacked or the foodstuffs looted at any point in time by members of the public throughout the state, as captioned in that video.

“We, therefore, wish to categorically state that this rumour is entirely false and unsubstantiated.”

The command urged the public to refrain from spreading false information, saying that such information could cause unnecessary panic among residents of the state and the country at large.

“Dissemination of such a baseless rumour is not only mischievous but also detrimental to the peace and security of our society,” the command’s spokesman said.

He quoted the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Aliyu Musa, as saying that the command was committed to taking all necessary measures to ensure law and order in the state.

“It will not hesitate to take appropriate actions against those trying to spread misinformation for malicious purposes.

“The command encourages the general public to rely on official sources of information and refrain from sharing unverified news that can lead to unwarranted fear and anxiety among citizens,” Aliyu quoted Musa as saying. (NAN)

By Zubairu Idris