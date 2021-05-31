A Non-Governmental Organisation, The Eye Opener Women and Youth Foundation, on Monday in Kaduna, embarked on house-to-house campaign to sensitize people on the dangers of Tobacco.

Speaking during the occasion, President of the organisation, Mrs Maggret Julius, said the exercise was to mark this year’s International No-Tobacco Day, celebrated 31st of May every year.

She said that in an effort to achieve the desired result, experts and others specialists were involved in the exercise to educate women and children at home on the dangers associated with smoking tobacco and other harmful substances.

The president warned that smoking tobacco could result in cancer and heart diseases, among others.

According to her, their advocacy has been extended to schools, sports clubs, motor parks, as well as markets and Railway Stations across the state.

She observed an increase in the number of people addicted to Tobacco, hence the need to intensify enlightenment campaign on the dangers of such development.

“We are also taking the campaign to places of worship and traditional institutions to solicit their support in the fight against the use of Tobacco all other harmful substances,” she said.(NAN)

