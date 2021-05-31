No Tobacco Day: Kaduna NGO embarks on house-to- house campaign

A Non-Governmental Organisation, The Eye Opener and Youth , Monday in Kaduna, embarked house-to-house campaign to sensitize the dangers of Tobacco.

Speaking during the occasion, President of the organisation, Mrs Maggret Julius, said the exercise to mark this year’s International No-Tobacco Day, celebrated 31st of May every year.

She said that  in an effort to achieve the desired result, experts and others specialists were involved in the exercise to educate and children at home the dangers associated with smoking tobacco and other harmful substances.

The president warned that smoking tobacco could result in cancer and heart diseases, among others.

According to her, advocacy has been extended to , sports clubs, motor parks, as well as markets and Railway Stations across the state.

She observed an increase in the number of addicted to Tobacco, hence the need to intensify campaign on the dangers of such development.

“We are also taking the campaign to places of worship and institutions to solicit support in the against the use of Tobacco all other harmful substances,” she said.(NAN)

