No to security deal with Israel- MURIC tells Wike

By Abdul Hassan

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has faulted plans by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mr Nyesome Wike, to partner with Israeli security experts on security challenges.

MURIC stated this in a statement on Thursday, by its Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola in Abuja.

“The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesome Wike, yesterday disclosed that he was working on a deal to partner with Israeli security experts for the improvement of security in Abuja.

“We like to warn that such collaboration with the state of Israel will exacerbate Nigeria’s security problem by escalating it from a local crisis to an international fracas engineered by MOSSAD (Israel’s secret spies) with the likelihood of Nigeria becoming the center of rivalry for global espionage outfits like the American CIA and the Russian SVR and FSB.

“We believe that Wike is now courting the Israelis because, like most Nigerian Christians, he holds the wrong notion that Israel is a Christian state whereas the reverse is the case. Several instances confirm that the only religion Israel recognises and respects is judaism.

“Just yesterday, Wednesday, Sept.4 Jews spit on Christian pilgrims in Jerusalem, Christians are under constant attacks in Israel,” he said.

Akintola added: “To cap the edifice, Israel’s arrogant posture at the United Nations as it shuns the latter’s resolutions is legendary. At least 45 UN resolutions have condemned Israel’s aggression against Palestianians.

“A terrorist state cannot be the ideal security partner for us in Nigeria. Wike should take the Israelis to Rivers State. Israel constitutes an existential threat to both Muslims and Christians in Nigeria.”(NAN)

