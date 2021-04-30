The Office of the National Security Adviser,ONSA has debunked reports of threats to Nigeria’s airports.

A statement by Z. M. Usman,Head of Strategic Communication, Office of the national Security Adviser, in the Presidency said Thursday that a recent correspondence being quoted “was a routine threat assessment”.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Office of the National Security Adviser has been drawn to reports of a threat on the nation’s airports from an internal government correspondence. The correspondence was a routine threat assessment to ensure preparedness of agencies and not meant for public dissemination.

“In the period covered by the correspondence, threat analysis identified the need to advise Airports Management nationwide to upgrade existing security measures around the nation’s airports. Regrettably, the unauthorised release of this advisory is likely to raise fear among airport users at home and abroad.

“Accordingly, this statement is issued to reassure the public and all aviation stakeholders of the safety of our airports. The security and intelligence services will continue to monitor security threats and provide the assessment and timely advise required by Airports Managements to continuously upgrade security measures in the airports.”

