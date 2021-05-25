No suicide bombing incident in Ebonyi -PPRO

The Police in Ebonyi said there was no incident of suicide bombing in the state as being circulated in the social media.

DSP Loveth Odeh, ’s Relation Officer (PPRO) told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abakaliki the pictures were not in connection with a suicide bomber.

“There is no bomb explosion in Ebonyi, but regrettably, this morning, one of our police personnel attached to Afikpo on special duty was wounded teargas.

“The officer mistakenly hit a teargas hung on his belt, and unfortunately, the device exploded and wounded him and he died.

“The lifeless body, the man in the picture is Inspector Idi Aminu, attached to 32 PMF Abakaliki but on special duty Afikpo.

“So, there is no bomb blast or explosion in Ebonyi. The general should disregard the information,” the PPRO said. (NAN)

