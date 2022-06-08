No student casualty in fire at GGC Kano —- Permanent Secretary

The Permanent Secretary, Kano State Ministry of Education, Hajiya Lauratu Ado-Diso, says there is no students casualty in the fire at Government Girls College (GGC), Kano.

Ado-Diso stated this through the ministry’s Deputy Director, Information, Mr Aliyu Yusuf, in a statement on Wednesday in Kano.She therefore called on parents to remain calm, and disregard all forms of romour that might circulate about the inferno as “no single student was a casualty.”Yusuf qouted Ado-Diso while inspecting the affected hostel, “expressing her gratitude to Allah as non of the students was recorded as victim.”The permanent secretary directed the college authority to relocate all the students to other hostels renovated by the state government.

She added that proper inventory would be taken of the students who lost their belongings to the fire for assistance.

The Permanent Secretary also charged the college management, staff and the students to always be extra vigilant, to be safe from such incidents.She said though the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, investigation would be carried out to avert future occurrence.Ado-Diso commended firemen of the Federal and State Fire Services for their quick response in putting out the fire.(NAN)

