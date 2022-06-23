No solution to people leaving APC – Adamu



By Haruna Salami

National Chairman of ruling All Progressive Congress, APC , Senator Abdullahi Adamu has lamented that the party has no solution to people decamping from the party.



“At the moment, we are faced with the stark reality of their problem and we are committed with my colleagues in the National Working Committee, NWC face the problem squarely and see if the problems are solvable, we solve them.



Speaking on the wave of senators leaving his party after meeting with the Senate Caucus of the party Wednesday Adamu said “it is an unfortunate development when it happens”, adding that “this is the season for all manner of behaviour in the political space in the country”.



However, he said the party has no guarantee or solution to stop aggrieved members from leaving the its fold, adding he has “no power to see tomorrow”.



“In every election year, this kind of action (is) cause for stakeholders to sneeze. This is what we’re experiencing. Nigeria is not an exception and APC is not an exception.



“I don’t give a damn what happens in other parties, I care what happens in our party. You and I know it’s not only APC that has the problem, but because our is a ruling party, our problems are more prominent in the public layer.



On whether he was worried about people leaving and abandoning the party, Adamu said “no reasonable person, no responsible leader will not worry losing one member not to talk of two.

