No room for impeachment of president – Uzor Kalu, Senate whip

By Haruna Salami

As the Senate resumes from its annual recess, the Senate Chief Whip has ruled out the possibility of impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking with journalists covering the upper chamber, Kalu said the security situation, which the opposition parties in the Senate used as basis for threatening Mr. President with impeachment before proceeding on recess two months ago.

Below is the full transcription of the chat:

“No body is talking about impeachment. Not on this floor. President Buhari has done well in some areas and failed in some areas. The impeachment threat is a mere gossip. It is not possible. I know that senators were agitating about insecurity.

“You can see that security situation is improving. Generally, there is a daily improvement on security. We want to see the tempo being sustained. When the tempo is sustain, no senator will mention impeachment of the president on the floor of the Senate.

“Presidency is not a regional issue. I asked the political parties to zone the presidency to the South East. When they didn’t do that, and since presidency is not a regional issue, I had to withdraw.

“I have no problem with Igbo man being president. But we have to do it with other Nigerians. If we don’t do it with other Nigerians, it is not going to work, no matter how popular you are. It’s president of Nigeria, not president of Igbo land.

“I’m an Igbo man to the core. I’m also a Nigeria to the core. If anyone from the southeast would have been nominated for presidency, I would have been the one. So, it’s a party business. I have no grudges against anybody who is running.

“So, it is not personal. It is political and party. This thing is about party winning election. I have chosen to be in APC. Why will I vote against Tinubu? It’s madness, and I’m not going to do it. Elections go along party line, not along tribal line.

“For me, we will wait for another time and see how all Nigerians will agree to zone the presidency to Igbo land. But for now, our presidential candidate is Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Tinubu is a strategist, he will make his presidency beneficial to the Igbos. The Igbos will be the biggest beneficiaries of Tinubu’s presidency”, he concluded.

