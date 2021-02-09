The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says it has no record of arrest or rescue of 115 young mothers from a “human milk factory’’ in the territory.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, ASP Mariam Yusuf, made the clarification in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Yusuf said the clarification followed an article trending in the social media that the command had arrested or rescued 115 young mothers from the said factory.