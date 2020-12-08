No religious freedom violation in Nigeria – FG replies U.S.

The Federal Government has denied allegation by the United States of engaging in systematic and egregious religious freedom violations.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said Nigeria did not have a policy of religious persecution.

The minister described the allegation as a case of honest disagreement between the two nations on the causes of violence in Nigeria.

“Nigeria does not engage in religious freedom violation, neither does it have a policy of religious persecution.