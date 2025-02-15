No recruitment is currently ongoing- NIS warns

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has warned the public against fraudulent recruitment advertisements, stating that no recruitment exercise was currently ongoing.

By Ibironke Ariyo

A statement by the NIS Spokesman, Akinsola Akinlabi on Friday in Abuja said that all recruitment exercises were conducted in a transparent, free, and merit-based manner.

Akinlabi said that vacancies were advertised through the NIS website, official government channels, and recognised national newspapers.

“The attention of the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap has been drawn to the alarming increase in fake recruitment activities being perpetrated by fraudsters.

“The NIS wishes to state that no recruitment exercise is currently ongoing. We are working closely with relevant authorities to apprehend those involved in these fraudulent activities and bring them to justice.

“The Service remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity in all its operations. Consequently, the CG urges the general public to remain vigilant and refrain from patronizing fraudulent recruitment schemes.

“Anyone who receives unsolicited messages or is approached by individuals claiming to represent the NIS on recruitment matters should report to the Nigeria Immigration Service through the following official channels:

“OfficialWebsite:www.immigration.gov.ng, X: @nigimmigration, Instagram: @nigimmigration, Facebook: @nigimmigration and Contact Center Number: 09121900655, 09121556359, 09121477092,”he said.(NAN)