No recruitment exercise going on in FUTA – Spokesman

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), says there is no recruitment exercise going on in the institution, warning members of public to be wary of those behind the rumour.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the social media have been awash with a recruitment exercise purported being planned by the institution.

Mr Adegbenro Adebanjo, the Deputy Director, Corporate Communications and Protocol of the university, said in a statement issued on Monday in Akure that nothing of such was going on in the institution.

“Our attention has been drawn to a bogus recruitment exercise purportedly advertised by the institution being peddled on some social media platforms.

“This notice serves as a disclaimer to the bogus recruitment exercise.

“For the avoidance of doubt, FUTA has not advertised for any vacancy and members of the public are advised to discountenance the purported recruitment exercise and not to enter into any negotiation with anybody for the non-existing vacancies,” Adebanjo said.

He said that FUTA, as a responsible corporate entity, would carry out such exercise through established channels of national newspapers and its official social media platforms and website.

The deputy director said that whenever there was the need for such exercise, the general public would be duly notified through official channels. (NAN)