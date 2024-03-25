No ransom was paid to abductors of released Sokoto, Kaduna children – FG

Federal Government did not pay ransom to secure the release of children abducted in Sokoto and Kaduna States earlier in March, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris,

By Ismail Abdulaziz

Federal Government did not pay ransom to secure the release of children abducted in Sokoto and Kaduna States earlier in March, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, said on Monday in Abuja.

He said at the end of a Federal Executive Council meeting that President Bola Tinubu had made it clear that no ransom should be paid to bandits and kidnappers so as not to encourage them.

The minister reassured that the children had been reunited with their families safely and in good health as directed by the president.

He said that Tinubu had also challenged security agencies to ensure that abductions and kidnappings were brought to an end in Nigeria.

Idris said government was prepared to work with those ready to give advice that could end the dastardly acts, but would not spare those found complicit.

“Mr President and cabinet members are happy to note that as promised, the children were rescued and reunited with their families and no ransom was paid.

“The Federal Executive Council and Mr President are very grateful to, especially the National Security Adviser, Service Chiefs and security agents who participated diligently in ensuring that this kidnapped children are reunited with their families.

“Government is determined to protect the lives and property of Nigerians. Mr President has also charged security agencies to ensure that these kidnappings are brought to a halt finally in this country,’’ Idris said.

He added that Tinubu had charged cabinet members and other government functionaries to fast-tract the delivery of government’s relief programmes such as the consumer credit scheme, students loans and other social programmes.

In his remarks, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun said the president had approved the setting up of an Economic Management Team task force.

The team would work for six months on economic revitalisation programmes of the administration, he said.

Edun said Nigeria was already getting offers of Euro bond to finance government programmes, but no decision had been made on the offer. (NAN)