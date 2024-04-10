No rancour over Olubadan stool – Makinde

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that there is no rancour over the ascension to the throne of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, as being widely speculated.



Makinde stated this while hosting his deputy, Bayo Lawal, and Muslim faithful within the government who paid him an Eid-el Firtri homage at visited his Ikolaba residence on Wednesday in Ibadan.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nomination of the next Olubadan has been enmeshed in controversy since the death of Oba Lekan Balogun on March 15.

NAN also reports that a meeting of the Obas-in-council, to be presided over by Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, had been fixed for Thursday, where the nomination of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, is expected to be ratified.



The meeting was scheduled few hours after a peace meeting initiated by some Ibadan elders, with Ladoja promising to withdraw the case instituted in court against the elevation of his fellow high chiefs to obaship status.

A new twist to the obaship controversy, however, emerged on Tuesday when the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, declared that the Olubadan-designate, Olakulehin, was not medically fit to ascend the throne.



The governor, however, warned those whose stock-in-trade was to look at things that will divide the state and its people to look for something else to do.

Rather, he said that they should focus on things that would enhance unity in the state.

Although Makinde said that the Ibadan Obas-in-Council had yet to meet on the nomination of the next Olubadan, he, however, added: “When they eventually make their nomination, they will come to me and I will either say ‘Yes’ or ‘No”.

He also seized the opportunity to call on the people of the state to come out en masse to vote during the local government election, slated for April 27.

The governor assured the residents of the state that the outcome of the council election would reflect their wishes.

He equally urged Muslims to imbibe the lessons of Ramadan in their respective daily activities.

Earlier, the deputy governor, who led the state government’s delegation to the Eid praying ground at Agodi, implored all Muslim faithful to sustain the peaceful and harmonious co-existence being enjoyed in the state.

In his sermon, the Chief Imam of Ibadan land, Sheikh Abubakar Agbotomokekere, enjoined all Muslims to sustain abstinence from all vices, as they did during the Ramadan period.

Agbotomokekere called on the residents of the state to support government with prayers for the growth and development of the state and the country as a whole. (NAN)

By David Adeoye