No protester was killed at Dangote refinery, says Traditional ruler

The traditional ruler of the Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos state, Oba Olumuyiwa Ogunbekun, has debunked media reports that alleged a protester was shot dead at the Dangote refinery on Tuesday.

In a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday, Ogunbekun appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to pray for the success of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals, saying that the refinery would not only further open-up Lagos and the nation, but also ensure job creation for thousands of youth.

Addressing the rumour of the death of a protester at the refinery, the Oba stated that reports from his chiefs and security personnel stated to the contrary, and a statement by the Lagos State police spokesman, Mr Muyiwa Adejobi, also confirmed his claims that nobody was shot by the police.

The Oba maintained that the protest at the refinery was peaceful, and the protesters dispersed after they were addressed.]

The Monarch said while it was true that some casual workers protested against the contractors that employed them, the issue was resolved when the management of Dangote Refinery stepped in.

“I was shocked to see the report in social media that a protester was shot and killed in my domain. It is true that some workers, belonging to some contractors of Dangote Refinery protested, but none of them was shot, not to talk of being killed.

“Nigerians should honestly pray for Aliko Dangote for his massive employment drive across the country. I am happy that this refinery will employ thousands of youths in my area. I am so very positive and cannot wait for both the fertilizer and petrochemical plants to start production in full scale,” he said.

Also, Mr Anthony Chiejina, Chief Communications Officer, Dangote Group, in a statement disassociated the refinery from the protest. “We maintain that it was embarked upon by staff of sub-contractors and not our workers,” he said. (NAN)