No promotion for BECE resit examination absentees —- Exams Board

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

The Lagos State Examination Board has said that affected students who didn’t write the just-concluded Year 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) resit would not be promoted to Senior Secondary School.

Mr Bakare Fatai, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Examination Board made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

Fatai said that the resit examination earlier fixed for Sept. 28 was rescheduled and held on Thursday at all designated centres across the state.

According to him, the board had adequate time and extended the date in order to accommodate schools that were yet to register their candidates for the resit examination to do so.

“The resit was held yesterday and affected schools who failed to make best use of the extended date to get their students write the examination are not expected to blame anyone.

“It was clearly stated that no excuse would be entertained after the Re-Sit examination both in the earlier and rescheduled date as the board didn’t wish to deny affected candidates the opportunity.

“The two subjects involved are English Studies and Mathematics which are core subjects and mandatory for all JSS3 students to pass before they can be promoted to SS1,” he added.

The Deputy Director, Public Affairs of the Examination Board said that a large number of affected candidates in private and public school turned out for the resit.

He said that the number of absentees had yet to be confirmed. (NAN)

